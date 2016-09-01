UPDATE 2-Third U.S. patent on Teva's MS drug Copaxone invalidated

(Adds comment from Teva, background)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
on Thursday lost a third patent for its top-selling
multiple sclerosis treatment as U.S. patent officials ruled that
Copaxone did not deserve legal protection, bringing rivals one
step closer toward selling generic versions.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated two other
patents on the drug last week, also in response to challenges by
Mylan NV, which is trying to market a generic version of
the 40-milligram injectable drug, taken three times a week.
Generics may only be sold after a drug's patents expire or are
invalidated through litigation.
According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration data,
Copaxone had been protected by five patents due to expire in
2030. Copaxone accounts for $4 billion, or 20 percent, of Teva's
revenue.
Teva spokeswoman Doris Saltkill said in a statement that the
company would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit in Washington. Teva will defend all the
Copaxone patents no matter how long it takes, she added.
Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch said the company was
challenging the patents to bring a more affordable generic
alternative of Copaxone to market.
Teva has maintained its dominance in the multiple sclerosis
market by switching patients over to the 40 mg version from its
original 20 mg daily dosage, which began facing generic
competition last year. According to the company, 78 percent of
Copaxone prescriptions are now for the 40 mg version.
Mylan petitioned the patent office to review the Copaxone
patents' validity last year. It said that a less-frequently
administered drug did not deserve a patent because "reducing the
number of injections is simply common sense."
Thursday's ruling came as a bench trial over Copaxone,
involving several generic manufacturers, was set to begin in
federal court in Delaware later this month.
Teva's Copaxone patents are licensed from Yeda Research &
Development Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard
Chang)