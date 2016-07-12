Teva raises second-quarter estimates

July 12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, raised its
adjusted profit and revenue estimates for the second quarter,
sending its shares up 2 percent in after-hours trading.
The company expects adjusted earning of $1.19-$1.22 per
share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with its previous
forecast of $1.16-$1.20.
Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.9-$5.0
billion, up from $4.8-44.9 billion it had estimated previously.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted profit of $1.46
per share and revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
The company said it will host a conference call on July 13
to report its preliminary non-GAAP financial results for the
second quarter and will discuss its pending acquisition of
Allergan's generics business that is awaiting FTC clearance.
Teva's U.S.-listed shares closed up 3 percent at $52.46 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)