Teva Pharm sees lower than forecast 2015 revenue

TEL AVIV Dec 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world's biggest generic drugmaker, forecast 2015 revenue below analysts' expectations and assumes its best-selling multiple sclerosis treatment will face competition in September.

It forecast on Thursday diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items of $5.00-$5.30 on revenue of $19.0-$19.4 billion. Analysts forecast EPS of $5.06 and revenue of $20.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teva is forecast to earn $5.06 a share in 2014 on revenue of $20.3 billion.

The company said its most lucrative product, MS drug Copaxone, is expected to face two generic competitors in the United States beginning in September 2015.

"Earlier entry by generics could reduce operating income by $30 million to $50 million per month," it said.

Teva said it expects to spend $1 billion to $1.2 billion on share buybacks during 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)