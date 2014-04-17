Teva, Pfizer settle patent lawsuit over painkiller Celebrex

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it settled a patent litigation with Pfizer Inc, allowing the Israeli drugmaker to launch a generic version of Pfizer's blockbuster pain medication, Celebrex, in December.
The news comes more than a month after a U.S. court invalidated a patent covering the drug, giving Pfizer's rivals, including Teva, a chance to sell cheaper versions of Celebrex.
Celebrex's basic chemical patent expires on May 30.
Teva's shares were unchanged at their Wednesday's close of $49.91 before the bell on Thursday, while Pfizer's shares were up slightly at $30.23. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: