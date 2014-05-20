Teva launching 3 drugs in 2014 with combined peak sales of $1 bln

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
TEL AVIV May 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is launching three new products in 2014 with combined estimated peak sales of $1 billion, the chief executive of the world's biggest generic drugmaker said on Tuesday.
One of the products is Zecuity, a migraine patch Teva acquired when it bought NuPathe earlier this year. The other two are Adasuve, an inhalation powder to treat agitation in patients with schizophrenia that Teva licensed from Alexza, and DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaler.
CEO Erez Vigodman told a biomed conference that Teva has 15 products in advanced Phase III clinical trials or in approval process and four in Phase II trials, which will help drive organic growth.
Teva will also focus in 2014 on "fixing the company's foundation", including implementing cost-cutting measures, and position itself for long-term value creation. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319