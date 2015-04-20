Teva to pay $512 mln to settle claims of delayed generic Provigil

April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has
agreed to pay $512 million to settle a class action claiming
that Cephalon Inc, which Teva bought in 2011, used
anticompetitive settlements to delay generic versions of its
wakefulness drug Provigil, according to court papers.
The settlement is the largest ever to be paid to consumers
over allegations of delaying generic drugs, according to a
motion to approve the settlement filed Friday in Philadelphia.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)