CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Teva to pay $512 mln to settle claims of delayed generic Provigil

(Corrects second paragraph to change consumers to direct
purchasers)
By Brendan Pierson
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has
agreed to pay $512 million to settle a class action claiming
that Cephalon Inc, which Teva bought in 2011, used
anticompetitive settlements to delay generic versions of its
wakefulness drug Provigil, according to court papers.
The settlement is the largest ever to be paid to drug buyers
that bought directly from manufacturers over allegations of
delaying generic drugs, according to a motion to approve the
settlement filed on Friday in Philadelphia.
Teva and an attorney for the plaintiffs could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in 2006 by drug wholesalers and
retailers, claimed that Cephalon entered into settlements in
patent lawsuits with Teva, Mylan Inc and Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd to keep generic versions of Provigil off the market until
2012. The lawsuit said that the settlements violated federal
antitrust law.
Mylan and Ranbaxy, which are also defendants in the case,
are not part of the settlement, according to Friday's motion.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission also sued Cephalon over
the settlements in 2008. A bench trial in that case is scheduled
for June.
The case is King Drug Company of Florence Inc, on behalf of
itself and all others similarly situated, v. Cephalon Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
2:06-cv-01797.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)