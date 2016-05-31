FDA asks Teva Pharmaceutical for further study on Huntington drug

JERUSALEM May 31 Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday approval for
a drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington disease (HD) has
been held up by U.S. regulators seeking further blood study.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said
it received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration for
SD-809 for the treatment of chorea - abnormal, involuntary
writhing movements that occur in 90 percent of HD patients at
some point in the course of their illness.
"The FDA has asked Teva to examine blood levels of certain
metabolites. These metabolites are not novel, and are the same
seen in subjects who take tetrabenazine or deutetrabenazine. No
new clinical trials have been requested," Teva said.
It added that it would work closely with the FDA to bring
the drug to market as quickly as possible.
"We are accelerating the re-analysis process we were asked
to conduct. We plan to submit our response ... in the third
quarter of 2016," said Michael Hayden, Teva's chief scientific
officer.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Reporting by Tova Cohen)