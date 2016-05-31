UPDATE 1-FDA asks Teva Pharmaceutical for further study on Huntington's drug

(Adds detail, share price, analyst comment)
JERUSALEM May 31 Approval for Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries' drug to treat the
neurological disorder chorea has been held up by U.S. regulators
seeking further blood studies, the company said on Tuesday.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said
the request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was made in
the watchdog's Complete Response Letter for SD-809 for the
treatment of chorea stemming from Huntington's disease (HD).
Chorea is a disorder that results in abnormal, involuntary
writhing movements that occur in 90 percent of HD patients at
some point in the course of their illness.
"The FDA has asked Teva to examine blood levels of certain
metabolites," Teva said, adding that these molecule deposits are
also found in subjects treated with tetrabenazine or
deutetrabenazine and that no new clinical trials have been
requested.
The company, which is in the process of a $40.5 billion deal
to buy the generic drug portfolio of Allergan, said it
will work closely with the FDA to bring the drug to market as
quickly as possible.
"We are accelerating the re-analysis process we were asked
to conduct. We plan to submit our response ... in the third
quarter of 2016," said Michael Hayden, Teva's chief scientific
officer.
Teva's New York-listed shares dipped on opening but were up
0.1 percent at $51.67 by 1432 GMT. Shares of Neurocrine
Biosciences, which has a rival HD drug in development,
jumped 8.4 percent to $50.03.
"While we expect weakness in the stock associated with this
event ... we continue to like Teva and expect the stock to
rebound after the company introduces longer-term guidance in
September," Irina Koffler, a managing director at Mizuho
Securities, wrote in a client note.
Koffler, who rates Teva a "buy", said it was unclear whether
the FDA review cycle would be two or six months but now expects
the drug to launch in 2017.
RBC Capital's Randall Stanicky said he believes the delay
will have limited impact on earnings expectations and that the
drug's approval could come in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)