Teva Pharm Q1 profit beats forecasts, raises 2015 outlook

TEL AVIV, April 30 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, which is seeking to acquire rival Mylan Inc
for over $40 billion, posted higher first quarter net
profit that beat analysts' estimates and raised its full year
outlook.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and
Israel's biggest company, posted on Thursday quarterly earnings
of $1.36 per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared
with $1.23 a year earlier. Revenue was unchanged at $5.0
billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.25 a share excluding items on
revenue of $4.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, fell 14 percent to $924 million.
Two weeks ago, U.S. regulators approved the first generic
version of Copaxone, developed by Sandoz, a unit of Swiss
drugmaker Novartis and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
. It is not yet known when they will launch their drug
due to ongoing patent litigation.
Teva raised its 2015 outlook for diluted earnings per share
excluding one-time items to $5.05-$5.35 from a previous forecast
of $5.00-$5.30.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)