Teva's MS drug Copaxone has strong second-quarter sales

JERUSALEM, July 30 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, which this week revealed plans to buy
Allergan's generics drugs business in a $40.5 billion
deal, said on Thursday sales of its branded multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone rose 12 percent in the second quarter even though
it faces new competition.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drug maker, said that
global Copaxone sales rose to $1.1 billion in the April-June
quarter and it held a 31.2 percent shares of total MS
prescriptions in the United States.
Sales of the best-selling drug, had dropped 14 percent in
the first quarter.
Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals in June launched a once daily
20 mg version of Copaxone called Glatopa.
To stem the tide of generic competition, Teva has been
moving patients to a three times a week 40 mg version of
Copaxone, which the company said accounted for 68.5 percent of
total Copaxone prescriptions in the United States.
Pressure had been growing on Teva Chief Executive Erez
Vigodman to find new revenue sources to combat generic
competition for Copaxone, which accounts for about half of
Teva's profit and 20 percent of revenue.
Teva has already published some details of its results on
Monday when it unveiled its proposed purchase of Allergan's
generics business. This is the largest deal in Israel's
corporate history and aims to give Teva greater economies of
scale, crucial in the low-margin generic drugs business.
Teva on Thursday reiterated that it recorded quarterly
earnings of $1.43 per diluted share excluding one-off items, up
from $1.25 a year earlier and well above analysts' estimates of
$1.31 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the quarter slipped 2 percent to $4.97 billion
but rose 6 percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange
fluctuations and the sale of U.S. over-the-counter plants.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share.
It raised its 2015 earnings per share estimate to
$5.15-$5.40 from $5.00-$5.30 but maintained a revenue forecast
of $19.0-$19.4 billion.
Teva's shares were down 1.8 percent late trading in Tel Aviv
on Thursday after hitting an historic closing high of 271.10
shekels ($71.66) on Wednesday. In premarket trading in New York,
the stock was down 0.7 percent at $70.37.
($1 = 3.7830 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)