Teva Pharm Q1 profit falls less than expected

TEL AVIV May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a smaller than expected decline in first-quarter profit as sales of generic drugs fell 17 percent while revenue from its top drug Copaxone rose.

Israel-based Teva, which is in the process of buying Allergan's Actavis generic business for $40.5 billion, said on Monday it earned $1.20 per share excluding one-time items, down from $1.36 a year earlier. Excluding equity offerings on Dec. 15 to finance the Actavis deal, EPS in the quarter was $1.36.

Revenue slipped 3 percent to $4.81 billion, although excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue fell 1 percent.

Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, was forecast to earn $1.17 excluding one-off items on revenue of $4.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone rose 9 percent to $1.0 billion. The drug, which accounts for about 20 percent of its revenue and 50 percent of profit, is now facing competition.

Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals last June launched a once daily 20 mg version called Glatopa.

Teva forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.16-$1.20, or $1.32-$1.36 without the equity offerings, and revenue of $4.7-$4.9 billion. It said the outlook does not include any revenue or profit from the Actavis acquisition, which it expects to close in June.

It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)