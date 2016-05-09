UPDATE 1-Teva Pharm's quarterly profit beats forecast, sees Actavis deal closing in June

(Adds details from conference call, share price reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'
, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, reported
better-than-expected first-quarter profits on Monday and said it
still expected its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's
generic drug business to close in June.
Israel-based Teva earned $1.20 per share excluding
one-time items in the quarter, compared with $1.36 a year
earlier. Excluding equity offerings on Dec. 15 to finance the
acquisition of Allergan's Actavis business, EPS in the first
quarter was $1.36.
Revenue slipped 3 percent to $4.81 billion, although
excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, it fell just 1 percent.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.17 excluding one-off items on
revenue of $4.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its shares were up 4.5 percent in early New York
trade at $52.51. Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat attributed
Teva's better-than-expected profit to its branded drugs,
including its multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which
posted a 9 percent rise in global sales to $1 billion.
The drug, which Teva said accounts for about 20 percent of
revenue and 44 percent of its profit, is facing competition.
Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals last year launched a once daily
20 mg version called Glatopa.
Sales of generic drugs fell 17 percent in the quarter from a
year earlier to $2.2 billion, including a 32 percent drop in the
United States to $976 million, mainly due to the loss of
exclusivity on two drugs.
Siggi Olafsson, CEO of Teva's global generic medicines, said
nothing had changed in the U.S. pricing environment since the
fourth quarter. Teva still expects 4 percent price erosion in
its U.S. generics portfolio this year and the segment is
maintaining its profitability, Olafsson said on a conference
call.
Together with Actavis Generics the combined company will
launch more than 1,000 new products in 2016, he said. The deal
still needs U.S. regulatory approval, which Teva expects by
June.
Teva forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of
$1.16-$1.20, or $1.32-$1.36 without the equity offerings, and
revenue of $4.7-$4.9 billion. It plans to provide a full-year
outlook for 2016 in August and a 2017-2018 business outlook in
September.
Teva expects to achieve cost synergies and tax savings of
$1.4 billion annually, largely by the third anniversary of the
closing of the deal, Olafsson said. This assumes Teva will
divest about $1.1 billion of net revenue to close the
acquisition.
The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 34
cents a share, the same as in the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)