UPDATE 1-Teva trims 2016 outlook on drug launch delays

* Cuts 2016 revenue outlook to $21.6-$21.9 bln from
$22-$22.5 bln
* Company to step away from significant M&A for now
* Stock down 5 pct in New York
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
on Tuesday lowered its full-year earnings forecast,
citing launch delays for some drugs that have been pushed back
by a year or so.
Israel-based Teva reported stronger than expected
third-quarter profit as sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion
purchase of Allergan's generic drug business in August.
The world's biggest generic drugmaker forecast earnings per
share (EPS) excluding one time items of $5.10-$5.20 in 2016 and
revenue of $21.6-$21.9 billion. In August, it had estimated
adjusted EPS of $5.20-$5.40 and revenue of $22-$22.5 billion.
"What has brought numbers lower are revenues from new
launches," Siggi Olafsson, CEO of Teva's global generic
medicines, told an analysts' conference call, noting the company
had expected 3-4 more launches.
"They will come later in 2017 or 2018, they are not lost at
all. This moves the growth curve."
Teva shares were down 5 percent at $39 in early
trade in New York.
Teva Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said the company had
spent a significant amount in the past year to acquire assets.
"Now it is time for Teva to step away for the foreseeable
future from executing material ... deals and focus all of its
energy on organic growth and extracting all of the deal-related
synergies," Vigodman said.
He said the company was re-evaluating priorities in 2017.
"If there are projects that won't generate value I will
terminate those projects," he said.
Wells Fargo analyst David Maris said: "We like this as we
think companies benefit from pausing for a period after major
deals to help consolidate the businesses." Maris rates Teva
"outperform".
Teva earned $1.31 per share, excluding one-time items, in
the third quarter, down from $1.35 a year earlier due to share
offerings in December to finance the Allergan deal and shares
issued to Allergan in August. Adjusted net income rose to $1.4
billion from $1.2 billion.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.6 billion, primarily due to
the inclusion of $887 million from Allergan. Excluding foreign
exchange fluctuations, revenue increased 19 percent.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.28 excluding one-off items on
revenue of $5.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mizuho analyst Irina Koffler attributed the revenue miss to
its speciality drugs business, which had revenue of $2.05
billion versus $2.06 billion forecast by analysts.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone slipped 2 percent to $1.1 billion. The drug is now
facing competition after Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker
Novartis AG, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals last
year launched a once daily 20 mg version called Glatopa.
Teva said it would disclose its 2017 operating plan and
forecast with fourth-quarter results in February.
Teva also made a $520 million provision to settle previously
disclosed investigations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by
the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange
Commission. The provision relates to conduct in Russia, Mexico
and the Ukraine during 2007-2013.
