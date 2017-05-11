Teva Pharm Q1 profit tops estimates, revenue rises

TEL AVIV May 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported better-than- expected first-quarter profit as
sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of
Allergan's Actavis generic drug business in August.
Israel-based Teva said on Thursday it earned $1.06 per share
excluding one-time items in the quarter, down from $1.20.
Revenue grew 17 percent to $5.6 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.03 excluding one-off
items on revenue of $5.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Teva was left without a permanent chief executive in
February after Erez Vigodman stepped down, leaving new
management to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic
drugmaker after a series of missteps. Its chief financial
officer has also said he will step down in the next few months.
Global sales of Teva's best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone fell 4 percent in the quarter to $970 million.
Teva reaffirmed its 2017 forecast of earnings per share of
$4.90-$5.30 on revenue of $23.8 billion-$24.5 billion. The
company said it expects net synergies and cost reductions
related to Actavis of $1.5 billion by the end of 2017, an
increase of $200 million compared to its previous outlook.
It will pay an unchanged quarterly dividend of 34 cents per
ordinary share and $17.50 per mandatory convertible preferred
share.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven scheer)