Underwriters buy additional $658 mln in Teva Pharm shares

TEL AVIV Jan 3 The underwriters for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' share offering last month have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares worth $658 million.

That brings the total proceeds of the share offering to $7.24 billion, Israel-based Teva said on Sunday.

Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, will use the funds to finance the cash portion of its planned $40.5 billion purchase of Allergan PLC's Actavis generics business. It will also likely issue $22 billion of debt in a number of markets to fund the acquisition.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko acted as the joint book-running managers for the share offerings.

They bought an additional 5.4 million American depositary shares and 337,500 mandatory preferred shares. The sale is expected to close on Jan. 6.

On Dec. 3, Teva sold 54 million ADSs for $6.75 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)