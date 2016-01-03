Underwriters buy additional $658 mln in Teva Pharm shares

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
TEL AVIV Jan 3 The underwriters for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' share offering last month have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares worth $658 million.
That brings the total proceeds of the share offering to $7.24 billion, Israel-based Teva said on Sunday.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, will use the funds to finance the cash portion of its planned $40.5 billion purchase of Allergan PLC's Actavis generics business. It will also likely issue $22 billion of debt in a number of markets to fund the acquisition.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko acted as the joint book-running managers for the share offerings.
They bought an additional 5.4 million American depositary shares and 337,500 mandatory preferred shares. The sale is expected to close on Jan. 6.
On Dec. 3, Teva sold 54 million ADSs for $6.75 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.