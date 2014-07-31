版本:
BRIEF-Teva 2014 revenue outlook

July 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said:

* Sees 2014 revenue $19.5-$20.5 billion with Copaxone competition versus previous estimate $19.3-$20.3 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
