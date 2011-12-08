Obama supports less access to morning-after pill

WASHINGTON Dec 8 President Barack Obama said on Thursday he supports a decision by the U.S. health secretary to overrule government scientists about access to a controversial morning-after pill.

Obama said he backs the decision by Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to trump the Food and Drug Administration's plan to do away with the age limit on who can buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Plan B One-Step pill without a prescription.

Obama said he was not involved in the decision.