FDA says Teva addressed issues at Jerusalem plant

TEL AVIV, Sept 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said it received a close-out letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notifying the company that it has addressed issues raised following an inspection of its Jerusalem plant.

The issues had been raised by the FDA in a warning letter received on Jan. 31 connected with an FDA "Good Manufacturing Practices" inspection of the oral solid dosage plant in Jerusalem.

"The FDA completed a reinspection of the company's Jerusalem facility on June 19, 2011, which resulted in no adverse findings," Israel-based Teva said on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh said in July the Jerusalem plant would return to normal production in the third quarter.

