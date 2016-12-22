Teva agrees to pay more than $519 mln to settle bribe allegations - DoJ

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle criminal and civil allegations that the company paid bribes to officials in Mexico, Ukraine and Russia to bolster sales of its pharmaceutical products, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results