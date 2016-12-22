版本:
Teva agrees to pay more than $519 mln to settle bribe allegations - DoJ

WASHINGTON Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle criminal and civil allegations that the company paid bribes to officials in Mexico, Ukraine and Russia to bolster sales of its pharmaceutical products, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
