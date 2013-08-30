Teva to drop depression treatment after trial fails

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 30 Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it will stop development of a depression treatment after a late-stage trial failed to show the drug was more effective than placebo.
The study was the third late-stage study that tested Nuvigil, or armodafinil, as an adjunct therapy in adults with major depression associated with bipolar I disorder.
While the first late-stage trial had positive results, the second trial failed.
Teva said it will not proceed with regulatory filings for the drug for treating bipolar-related depression. The drug is already approved to help adults who experience excessive sleepiness.
Teva said there will be no material impact to the company. The company's US-listed shares were up slightly at $38.43 in afternoon trading.
