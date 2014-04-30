Teva's abuse-resistant painkiller succeeds in study

April 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd said its experimental abuse-resistant
pain drug significantly reduced patients' chronic low back pain
in a late-stage trial.
The drug is a twice-daily formulation of hydrocodone, which
belongs to a powerful class of painkillers known as opioids that
are also frequently abused.
Teva is developing the drug, called CEP-33237, for managing
pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term
opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are
not enough.
Teva said it expected to submit a U.S. marketing application
for the drug by the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)