Teva's seasonal allergy drug found effective in children

Nov 9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd said its seasonal allergic rhinitis drug, already approved to treat adults, significantly improved the nasal condition of children in a late-stage trial, compared with a placebo.

The results were released from a efficacy study in which 715 patients were either given a placebo, or two doses of Teva's drug, Qnasl, once daily for two weeks.

Allergic rhinitis is the most common cause of allergic diseases among children, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Commonly called hay fever, the condition affects the nose and is triggered when one breathes something one in allergic to.

Teva is testing the nasal aerosol in children aged 6 to 12 years. The drug was approved in the United States in March to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients aged 12 years and older.

The drug was generally well-tolerated in children, Teva said.

"These data further showcase the drug's safety and efficacy profile in treating the pediatric population and could prove beneficial to the 40 percent of children in the U.S. currently living with allergic rhinitis," William Storms, a practicing allergist and clinical professor at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, said in a statement provided by Teva.

The Israel-based company is the world's biggest generic drug maker and it also sells several women's health products and branded drugs for respiratory diseases, pain and cancer.

The drugmaker presented the results at the 2012 Annual Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Anaheim, California.