Teva Pharm CEO Levin resigns, CFO Desheh to serve as interim CEO

TEL AVIV Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world's largest generic drugmaker, said its chief executive Jeremy Levin is stepping down and Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh will fill the role on an interim basis, effective immediately.

The board of Teva has formed a committee to search for a permanent successor for Levin.

"The board and management team are fully committed to the implementation of Teva's strategy, including the development of new compounds, making strategic acquisitions, forming joint ventures and the planned acceleration of the company's cost reduction programme," Chairman Phillip Frost said in a statement on Wednesday.