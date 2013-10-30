UPDATE 2-Teva Pharm CEO resigns, CFO stands in on interim basis

* Chairman: Different view from Levin on carrying out
strategy
* Analysts: resignation calls into question who is running
Teva
* Teva sees 2013 revenue of $19.7-$20.3 bln, non-GAAP EPS
$4.95-$5.05
* Teva shares down 6.2 pct in Tel Aviv, 5.9 pct in New York
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said its chief
executive Jeremy Levin was stepping down and finance chief Eyal
Desheh would stand in on an interim basis, effective
immediately.
Earlier this week, Teva and Levin denied an Israeli media
report that Levin was considering resigning due to a rift with
the company's board of directors over Teva's strategy.
Levin took the helm of Israel-based Teva in May
2012, promising to reshape the company by developing its own
medicines amid increasing competition in the generics market,
and to divest businesses in non-core areas.
Earlier this month, Teva said it would cut 5,000 jobs - 10
percent of its workforce - accelerating a cost-cutting plan as
it prepares for lower-priced competition to its best-selling
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
"We have had different views on the best way to carry out
the strategy," Chairman Phillip Frost told a conference call
with analysts on Wednesday without providing details.
Bernstein Research analyst Aaron Gal said Levin's departure
calls into question whether Teva is operating in the classic
model where the CEO runs the company and the board's role is to
select, compensate and supervise.
"If the decision-making power is driven more by the board,
than any new CEO would struggle with the situation," said Gal,
who lowered his price target for Teva to $43 from $47.
Ori Hershkovitz, managing partner at Sphera Global
Healthcare Fund, said Frost, not Levin, was running Teva.
"No one is doing anything. The finance minister and prime
minister are watching him run the company into the ground and
it's costing pension funds billions of dollars," added
Hershkovitz, whose fund is shorting Teva.
SHARES FALL SHARPLY
After being halted following the announcement, Teva shares
in Tel Aviv fell 6.2 percent to 135.9 shekels. Its shares in New
York were down $2.40 to $38.62 in early trade.
Levin joined Teva from Bristol-Myers Squibb, where
he was vice president for strategy, alliances and transactions.
At Bristol-Myers, Levin implemented a "string of pearls"
strategy of alliances, partnerships and acquisitions with small
and large companies.
"Levin was a star at Bristol-Myers and could have been a
living god if he stayed there," Hershkovitz said.
Teva's board has formed a committee to search for a
permanent successor for Levin. Frost said he believes the new
CEO must be willing to be mostly in Israel and that while the
successful candidate could come from any background, experience
in the drugs industry would be helpful.
"The board and management team are fully committed to the
implementation of Teva's strategy, including the development of
new compounds, making strategic acquisitions, forming
joint ventures and the planned acceleration of the company's
cost reduction programme," Frost said.
Channel 2 television had quoted unnamed sources this week as
saying part of the problem between Levin and Frost stemmed from
conflicting ideas of laying off workers in Israel. Under the
plan, hundreds of Israeli employees were set to lose their jobs,
but under pressure from the government and union Levin agreed to
coordinate any reductions with the union and state.
Levin had built his team by recruiting many outside
executives to the company. Frost said the board had "every
indication" the new hires would remain.
Frost also said Teva was not seeking to be bought when asked
whether the company might be an acquisition target.
Teva will report its third-quarter results on Thursday.
Desheh said Teva narrowed its outlook for 2013, and now sees
revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.3 billion and adjusted earnings
per share of $4.95-$5.05. It had earlier forecast revenue of
$19.5 to $20.5 billion and EPS of $4.85-$5.15.
The company will provide its outlook for 2014 during the
second week of December, Desheh said.