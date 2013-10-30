BRIEF-Teva Pharm chairman, interim CEO comment on CEO resignation

Oct 30 Comments by Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Chairman Phillip Frost and interim
CEO Eyal Desheh on resignation of CEO Jeremy Levin:
* Frost: Levin, board had different views on how to carry
out strategy
* Interim CEO sees 2013 revenue $19.7-$20.3 billion,
non-GAAP EPS $4.95-$5.05
* Teva had earlier forecast 2013 revenue of $19.5-$20.5
billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.85-$5.15
* Chairman: "We have every indication" that Levin's new
hires will stay at Teva
* Teva to provide 2014 outlook 2nd week of December -interim
CEO
* Chairman: Teva not seeking to be bought by anybody
* Chairman: strong desire on part of board that new CEO live
in Israel
