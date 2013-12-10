Teva Pharm sees 2014 profit drop if Copaxone competition launched

TEL AVIV Dec 10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, forecast a big
drop in profit in 2014 if cheap generic competition to its
blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone is launched.
Teva on Tuesday provided two sets of forecasts for next year
- one assuming the launch of at least two generic competitors to
Copaxone in the United States on June 1, 2014, and the other
assuming no generic competition in the U.S. in 2014.
Assuming Copaxone does face competition, Teva estimates it
will earn $4.20 to $4.50 a share on an adjusted basis on revenue
of $19.3 billion to $20.3 billion. Without competition, Teva
projects earnings of $4.80-$5.10 a share on revenue of $19.8
billion to $20.8 billion.
Israel-based Teva is expected to earn $4.99 per
share on revenue of $20.1 billion in 2013, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. In 2014 analysts forecast the company would
earn $4.94 on revenue of $20 billion.
"2014 will be a pivotal year for Teva and a year of major
transitions across the company," said Eyal Desheh, acting chief
executive of Teva.
The former finance head took over as CEO on an interim basis
following the abrupt departure of Jeremy Levin at the end of
October, after a clash with Chairman Phillip Frost that left the
company's direction and decision-making process in doubt.