UPDATE 1-Teva Pharm Q3 profit falls, beats forecast

(Adds details, CEO quote, dividend)

* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.25 vs $1.22 forecast

* Sales up 2 percent to $4.34 bln

* CEO sees strong Q4, improved U.S. generics business

TEL AVIV, Nov 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted lower third-quarter net profit that beat profit estimates as strong European sales helped offset a lack of launches in its U.S. generics drug business.

Third-quarter earnings excluding one-off items fell to $1.25 a share, compared with $1.30 a share in the same period last year, Israel-based Teva , the world's largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday.

Sales rose 2 percent to $4.34 billion.

Teva, which closed its $6.5 billion purchase of U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon on Oct. 14, was forecast to earn $1.22 a share ex-items on revenue of $4.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teva President and CEO Shlomo Yanai said the company had a mixed performance in the quarter.

"We had strong European and international generic sales, combined with strong results from our branded units. This helped to offset our U.S. generics business, which lacked any significant new launches," Yanai said.

"We expect a strong fourth quarter including an improved U.S. generics business, led by the exclusive launch of generic Zyprexa," he said, referring to Eli Lilly's drug to treat schizophrenia.

Global sales of Copaxone, Teva's branded treatment for multiple sclerosis which faces increasing competition, grew 26 percent to a record $1.02 billion in the quarter.

Teva declared a dividend of 0.8 shekels (21.9 cents) a share. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)