Teva sees Europe registration for oral MS drug in 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TEL AVIV, April 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world's largest generic drugmaker, could get registration in Europe for its oral multiple sclerosis drug laquinimod as early as next year, top executives said on Thursday.
U.S. regulators have asked for another Phase III study before considering the drug for the world's largest market. That two-year trial is just starting up.
"The fact that laquinimod did not make first (its) trial does not mean it won't get to market," said Jeremy Levin, Teva's chief executive. "It's ... very clear we are going to pursue that."
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.