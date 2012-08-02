版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Teva Pharm Q3, Q4 outlook

Aug 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries CEO Jeremy Levin says:

* Q3 to be lighter than Q2 but Q4 will be strong

