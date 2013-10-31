版本:
2013年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 results

Oct 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries :

* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.27 versus $1.28

* Q3 revenue $5.059 billion, up 2 percent from year earlier

* Q3 revenue view $5.0 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $1.26 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 global Copaxone sales $1.05 billion, up 1 percent from year earlier Further company coverage:

