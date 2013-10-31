BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 results

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries :
* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.27 versus $1.28
* Q3 revenue $5.059 billion, up 2 percent from year earlier
* Q3 revenue view $5.0 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $1.26 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 global Copaxone sales $1.05 billion, up 1 percent from year earlier Further company coverage:
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.