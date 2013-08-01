BRIEF-Teva Pharm CEO sees 2013 near midpoint of its outlook

Aug 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chief Executive Officer said:

* Anticipate to end the year near the midpoint of annual guidance

* Teva previously forecast 2013 revenue of $19.5-$20.5 bln, adjusted EPS of $4.85-$5.15

* Expects 10 NTEs development next 2 years and may start generating sales in 2016

* Sees new therapeutic entities as multi-billion-dollar opportunity

* Prepared with aggressive launch of 3x week Copaxone if approved by FDA in 2014