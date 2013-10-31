Teva Pharm Q3 profit, revenue top estimates

TEL AVIV Oct 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported flat earnings that beat analysts' estimates by
a cent on Thursday, a day after its chief executive was ousted
by the board.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and
Israel's biggest company, earned $1.27 per share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, compared with $1.28 a year
earlier while adjusted net income was unchanged at $1.1 billion.
Revenue edged up 2 percent to $5.1 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.26 a share excluding items on
revenue of $5.0 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, rose 1 percent to $1.05 billion.
The drug, which is injected, faces competition from oral
treatments that are already available or expected to hit the
market in coming years.
Teva on Wednesday said CEO Jeremy Levin was leaving and that
Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh would stand in on an interim
basis effective immediately.
Earlier this month, Teva said it would cut 5,000 jobs - 10
percent of its workforce - accelerating a cost-cutting plan as
it prepares for lower-priced competition to Copaxone.
Phillip Frost, Teva's Florida-based chairman, said Levin and
the board had different views on the best way to carry out the
company's new strategy.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.15 shekels (33
cents) a share, unchanged from the previous two quarters.