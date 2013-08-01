Teva Pharm Q2 profit falls on weaker generic drug sales

JERUSALEM Aug 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported lower underlying quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a decline in generic drug sales in the United States and Europe.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, earned $1.20 per share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, compared with $1.28 a year earlier.

Revenue dipped 1 percent to $4.92 billion, the Israeli company said.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.20 a share excluding items on revenue of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including one-off items of $1.47 billion - mainly legal expenses for settlements of patent litigation - Teva lost 53 cents in the quarter versus EPS of 99 cents in the second quarter of 2012.

Teva is eight months into a sweeping reorganisation it promised would bring extra rewards for shareholders. The company has grown rapidly in recent years through a series of multibillion-dollar acquisitions, but its shares have badly underperformed rivals in the past two years.

Among its challenges is the looming 2015 patent expiration of its most important branded product, the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and some 50 percent of profit.

Copaxone posted a 9 percent rise in global sales in the quarter to $1.1 billion. The drug, which is injected, faces competition from oral treatments that are already available or expected to hit the market in coming years.

Teva's U.S. sales, which comprise 51 percent of total turnover, rose 2 percent in the second quarter to $2.5 billion as higher sales of Copaxone offset lower revenue of generic medicines.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.15 shekels (32 cents) a share, unchanged from the first quarter.