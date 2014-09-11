CORRECTED-BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical present new data on MS drug Copaxone

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
(Corrects company name in headline to Teva Pharmaceutical from Teva Pharmaceuticals. Also, removes incorrect reference to Copaxone as an experimental MS drug)
Sept 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Presents new data which demonstrate reduction of injection-related adverse
events with the less frequent dosing of three-times-a-week copaxone
(glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg compared to daily copaxone 20 mg * Primary endpoint of the glacier study, was achieved with a 50 percent
reduction
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)