版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 11日 星期四 22:44 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical present new data on MS drug Copaxone

(Corrects company name in headline to Teva Pharmaceutical from Teva Pharmaceuticals. Also, removes incorrect reference to Copaxone as an experimental MS drug)

Sept 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Presents new data which demonstrate reduction of injection-related adverse

events with the less frequent dosing of three-times-a-week copaxone

(glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg compared to daily copaxone 20 mg * Primary endpoint of the glacier study, was achieved with a 50 percent

reduction
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐