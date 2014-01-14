版本:
BRIEF-Teva confident 3 times weekly Copaxone to be approved soon

Jan 14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Says "completely confident" 3 times weekly Copaxone will be approved soon * Says targeting building presence in emerging markets, particularly China,

Brazil * Says remains interested in acquisitions
