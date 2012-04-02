UPDATE 1-Teva launches generic high blood pressure drugs

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
* Launches generic versions of Avapro, Avalide
* Brand products had annual sales of $464 mln and $124 mln
TEL AVIV, April 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has launched U.S. sales of irbesartan and irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide tablets, generic versions of Sanofi Aventis' high blood pressure treatments Avapro and Avalide tablets.
The brand products had annual sales of $464 million and $124 million in the United States, based on sales data from the IMS research firm.
Israel-based Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, has been awarded a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity, the company said on Monday.
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent