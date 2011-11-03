版本:
UPDATE 2-BP agrees to pay Texas $50 million for pollution

 * BP admits no liability for the pollution
 * Agreement must be approved by state judge
 (Adds background on blast, union comment)
 By Erwin Seba
 HOUSTON, Nov 3 BP Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N) U.S.
subsidiary has agreed to pay $50 million in civil penalties to
the state of Texas for pollution from its Texas City refinery,
including the deadly March 2005 explosion, state Attorney
General Greg Abbott said on Thursday.
 The fine is equal to the amount BP Products North America
paid in 2009 to the federal government for pollution from the
explosion, which killed 15 workers and injured 180 other
people.
 The agreement comes as BP is marketing the 406,540
barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City refinery, which accounts for
2.2 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
 In addition to the $100 million in fines paid for pollution
stemming from the refinery, BP has paid the U.S. Occupational
and Safety Administration $71.6 million for worker safety
violations and over $2 billion settling legal claims from the
explosion.
 "The agreement reflects the state's commitment to
protecting air quality and holding polluters accountable for
illegal emissions," Abbott said.
 The agreement must be approved by a state court judge in
Austin, Texas, before it will take effect. The court must wait
30 days after the agreement is made public before it can act.
 Unlike the federal penalties, which were paid after BP
pleaded guilty to violating the U.S. Clean Air Act, the
London-based energy giant admits no liability for the
pollution, which also includes emissions made five years after
the explosion.
 "BP does not admit liability and enters into this judgment
because of the uncertainty and costs of litigation," according
to the agreement to be submitted to the court.
 In a statement, the company said it was pleased with the
agreement.
 "BP has maintained a steady focus on improving safety and
compliance at Texas City, and this agreement is an important
milestone in the progress of operations at the facility," the
company said in a statement.
 In 2007, after a two-year investigation, the U.S. Chemical
Safety Board found BP had failed to maintain critical safety
systems due to budget cuts imposed to meet corporate financial
 goals after a wave of mergers, and had ignored warnings of a
catastrophic disaster at the refinery in the years before the
2005 explosion.
 Since the blast, BP has spent over $1 billion upgrading the
refinery and drawn praise for efforts to improve safety at its
U.S. refineries.
 A spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers union, which
represents hourly workers at the BP refinery, said the fine BP
agreed to pay on Thursday should serve as a warning for
refiners to focus on process safety.
 "BP learned this lesson the hard way," said USW spokeswoman
Lynne Baker. "Since then BP has made improvements in its safety
systems, but the continued emissions violations show it still
needs to keep focusing its attention on process safety."
 In February, BP said it wanted to sell the Texas City
refinery along with its 265,000 bpd Carson, California,
refinery.
 In addition to the 2005 explosion, Thursday's agreement
covers more 72 emissions in excess of BP's operating permits,
including a 40-day breakdown in 2010 during which 500,000
pounds of pollutants were released.
 Of the $50 million, $500,000 will go directly to the
attorney general's office for costs of bringing a lawsuit
against BP in 2009 and the rest will go to the state treasury.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall and
Marguerita Choy)

