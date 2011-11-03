BP agrees to pay Texas $50 million for pollution

HOUSTON, Nov 3 BP Plc ( BP.L )( BP.N ) has agreed to pay $50 million in civil penalties to the state of Texas for pollution stemming from a deadly 2005 explosion at its Texas City refinery, a statement issued by state Attorney General Greg Abbott said.

The fine is equal to the amount BP paid in 2009 to the federal government for pollution stemming from the explosion, which killed 15 workers and injured 180 other people.

Of the $50 million, $500,000 will go directly to the attorney general's office for costs of bringing a lawsuit against BP in 2009 and the rest will go to the state treasury. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)