Woman found dead in Exxon's Baton Rouge office building

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
HOUSTON, Sept 19 A woman was found dead on Monday morning in the administration building at Exxon Mobil Corp's Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery, said the coroner for East Baton Rouge Parish.
"There is no suspicion of foul play," said Dr. William Clark, the parish coroner. "It appears to be due to natural causes."
The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of her family, was not found near any of the production equipment at the refinery, Clark said.
Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler confirmed the body's discovery.
"The cause of death has not been determined, and an investigation is currently being conducted," Spitler said. "Our thoughts are with the individual's family during this difficult time." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
