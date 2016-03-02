Texas toll road files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., March 2 The operator of a 41-mile Texas toll road connecting San Antonio to Austin filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in both assets and liabilities, according to court documents.
SH 130 Concession Co LLC, the tollway operator, is owned in part by the Cintra unit of Spain's Ferrovial SA. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.