2016年 3月 3日

Texas toll road files for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2 The operator of a 41-mile Texas toll road connecting San Antonio to Austin filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in both assets and liabilities, according to court documents.

SH 130 Concession Co LLC, the tollway operator, is owned in part by the Cintra unit of Spain's Ferrovial SA. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)

