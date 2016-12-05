版本:
Houston Ship Channel reopens after vessel moved -US Coast Guard

HOUSTON Dec 5 The Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, reopened on Monday afternoon after a fire-damaged ship blocking the waterway was moved to a berth, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The channel was blocked for about an hour after the small tanker Jo Kiri, owned by Jo Tankers AS, recently acquired by Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, reported smoke in its engine room, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

