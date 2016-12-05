Houston Ship Channel reopens after vessel moved -US Coast Guard

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Dec 5 The Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, reopened on Monday afternoon after a fire-damaged ship blocking the waterway was moved to a berth, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The channel was blocked for about an hour after the small tanker Jo Kiri, owned by Jo Tankers AS, recently acquired by Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, reported smoke in its engine room, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.