BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Texas Instruments Inc reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat market expectations, helped by higher sales of its analog and embedded chip products.
Texas Instruments said net income fell to $798 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $826 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue however fell 2 percent to $3.43 billion, due to weak overall demand.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.28 billion and profit of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.