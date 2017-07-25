FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时内
Texas Instruments reports 12.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点11分 / 17 小时内

Texas Instruments reports 12.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from higher demand for its chips from automotive and industrial customers.

The company said net income rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $819 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The chipmaker's net revenue rose for the fifth straight quarter to $3.69 billion from $3.27 billion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below