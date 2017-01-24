Texas Instruments quarterly revenue rises 7.1 percent

Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.

The company's net income rose to $1.05 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $836 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.19 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)