UPDATE 2-Texas Instruments revenue forecast misses on weak chip demand

(Adds details on business segments; updates shares)

By Kshitiz Goliya and Abhirup Roy

July 22 Texas Instruments Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations due to weak demand for its chips used in PCs and industrial and communications equipment.

The company, which also reported lower-than-expected revenue for the second quarter, said its communications business was hurt by weak demand from wireless base stations.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin March said the company did not expect any recovery in communications or PC markets in the current quarter.

"With industrial slowing a bit like it did in the second quarter, we are expecting that our third quarter will be probably a little bit weaker than we would normally expect at this time of the year," March told Reuters.

Industrial and communications equipment markets accounted for nearly half of TI's 2014 revenue, with PCs making up for less than 10 percent.

Smaller rival Linear Technology Corp also reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak bookings in its industrial business.

TI's revenue from its analog business, under which it makes chips that convert real-world signals such as sound and temperature into digital data that can be processed by microprocessors, rose 3 percent to $2.05 billion.

Revenue from its embedded processing business, under which it makes microcontrollers and connectivity products, declined 1.8 percent to $690 million, hurt by lower sales of processors.

TI forecast a profit of 62-72 cents per share and revenue of $3.15 billion-$3.41 billion for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 75 cents per share and revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TI's net income rose about 2 percent to $696 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue fell 1.8 percent to $3.23 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 65 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion.

TI's shares rose about 2 percent to $50.20 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reversing a decline. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen about 8 percent this year. (Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)