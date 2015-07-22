UPDATE 2-Texas Instruments revenue forecast misses on weak chip demand

(Adds details on business segments; updates shares)
By Kshitiz Goliya and Abhirup Roy
July 22 Texas Instruments Inc forecast
third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations due to weak
demand for its chips used in PCs and industrial and
communications equipment.
The company, which also reported lower-than-expected revenue
for the second quarter, said its communications business was
hurt by weak demand from wireless base stations.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin March said the company did not
expect any recovery in communications or PC markets in the
current quarter.
"With industrial slowing a bit like it did in the second
quarter, we are expecting that our third quarter will be
probably a little bit weaker than we would normally expect at
this time of the year," March told Reuters.
Industrial and communications equipment markets accounted
for nearly half of TI's 2014 revenue, with PCs making up for
less than 10 percent.
Smaller rival Linear Technology Corp also reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak
bookings in its industrial business.
TI's revenue from its analog business, under which it makes
chips that convert real-world signals such as sound and
temperature into digital data that can be processed by
microprocessors, rose 3 percent to $2.05 billion.
Revenue from its embedded processing business, under which
it makes microcontrollers and connectivity products, declined
1.8 percent to $690 million, hurt by lower sales of processors.
TI forecast a profit of 62-72 cents per share and revenue of
$3.15 billion-$3.41 billion for the third quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 75 cents per
share and revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TI's net income rose about 2 percent to $696 million, or 65
cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30.
Revenue fell 1.8 percent to $3.23 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 65 per share
and revenue of $3.26 billion.
TI's shares rose about 2 percent to $50.20 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday, reversing a decline. Up to Wednesday's
close, the stock had fallen about 8 percent this year.
