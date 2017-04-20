SeaWorld in Texas welcomes last orca to be born in its parks

| SAN ANTONIO, April 20
SAN ANTONIO, April 20 The last orca to be born
in Texas at a SeaWorld park, which popularized killer whale
shows in the 1960s but faced growing opposition in recent years,
has been born at SeaWorld San Antonio.
Veterinarians at the park have not yet determined the gender
of the calf, but said the baby and its mother Takara are in good
shape and being monitored closely.
Attendance at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc's theme
parks has been falling amid negative publicity and criticism
from animal rights activists upset by the treatment of captive
marine mammals.
Takara was already pregnant when the company said last year
that it was suspending its captive breeding program and phasing
out killer whale shows at its three parks in Orlando, Florida,
San Diego, California and San Antonio.
"This is the last one, and that makes this a particularly
big deal," SeaWorld Chief Zoological Officer Chris Dold said of
Wednesday afternoon's birth. "It is a bit bitter sweet. We love
these killer whales."
The calf was born after an 18-month gestation and is
estimated to weigh between 300 and 350 pounds (136 and 159 kg)
and measure between 6 and 7 feet (1.8 to 2.1 meters), SeaWorld
said. It was 25-year-old Takara's fifth birth.
SeaWorld's vice president of veterinary services, Dr.
Hendrik Nollens, it will be the last chance for researchers to
study orca development in ways that cannot be done in the wild.
Animal rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals
(PETA) said SeaWorld should move Takara and her calf from their
tank to an "ocean sanctuary," an area of sea enclosed by nets.
"There are a lot of people willing to help. There are
companies that have stepped forward and offered major
donations," said PETA's corporate affairs specialist, Stephanie
Shaw. "These types of seaside sanctuaries are very doable."
