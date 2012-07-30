版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 05:01 BJT

New Issue-Texas Instruments sells $1.5 bln 2-pt notes

July 30 Texas Instruments Inc on Monday
sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 0.45 PCT    MATURITY    08/03/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.547   FIRST PAY   02/03/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 0.603 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/06/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 30 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS 
    
TRANCHE 2    
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 1.65 PCT    MATURITY    08/03/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.390   FIRST PAY   02/03/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.743 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/06/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐