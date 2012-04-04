No injuries in E. Texas gas line explosion-local media

NEW YORK, April 4 There were no injuries reported after a gas line explosion in rural East Texas early Wednesday, according to local media reports. The Panola County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available for comment, but was quoted in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and other media outlets as saying the accident happened around 6 a.m. CDT (1100 GMT) near Gary, Texas, about 160 miles southeast of Dallas. No damage was immediately reported. The sheriff's office was quoted as saying the pipeline belongs to Markwest Energy Partners LP. Markwest was also not immediately available for comment.