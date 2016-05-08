Uber, Lyft spend big, lose big in Texas vote on driver fingerprinting

| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 7 On-demand ride companies
Uber and Lyft suffered an embarrassing defeat in a Saturday
election in Austin as voters backed a measure requiring
fingerprint background checks for drivers.
The two companies spent more than $8 million to repeal a
city ordinance requiring the fingerprint-based criminal checks
and launched what turned into the most expensive race in the
Texas capital's history. Voters said by a margin of 56 to 44
percent they wanted the fingerprint checks to stay.
The companies outspent their opponents by 80-to-1 and when
the votes were tallied their campaign contributions broke down
to being more than $200 for each vote in favor of their
position.
"Disappointment does not begin to describe how we feel about
shutting down operations in Austin," Uber's Austin general
manager Chris Nakutis said in a statement.
The stakes were high for the privately held Uber
and Lyft, which say their background checks are already rigorous
and ensure safety.
"Unfortunately, the rules passed by City Council don't allow
true ridesharing to operate," Lyft said, adding it will suspend
operations in Austin as of Monday.
The loss could prod other cities to require fingerprint
criminal background checks, encouraged that they can survive a
bruising electoral battle with the ride-hailing services,
analysts said.
The costly municipal election in Austin came as other cities
consider imposing fingerprint-based background checks on
drivers. The Austin election marked the first time a major U.S.
city put the regulations to a vote, which happened after a
petition drive by Ridesharing Works for Austin, the political
action group underwritten by Uber and Lyft.
Residents were asked to decide whether a transportation
ordinance passed by the City Council in December should be
repealed and replaced with one backed by the on-demand ride
companies.
The city ordinance calls for all ride-hailing service
drivers to have fingerprint-based criminal background checks,
while the ride-hailing companies backed one that does not.
The group supporting mandated fingerprinting said the heavy
spending was a signal that the Uber and Lyft campaign was
motivated more by corporate profits than passenger safety.
Other places battling over fingerprints include Atlanta and
Houston, which along with New York is one of the two major U.S.
cities where Uber operates even though its drivers are required
to undergo the fingerprint background checks.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)